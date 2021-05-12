News

Lagos targets 1,500 pupils for quiz competition

The Lagos State government yesterday said it will sponsor students who emerge winners of Eko Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (EKO STEM) quiz for public and low cost private secondary schools in the state. No fewer than 1,500 pupils were expected to register through their schools out of which about 500 pupils had registered since the registration started two weeks ago.

The government, which also reiterated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration commitment to developing science and technology in the state, said that the government was ready to provide the needed support for any student who excelled in science and technology. Speaking at the briefing on the quiz programme, the General Manager of Lagos State Lotteries Board, LSLB, Bashir Are, said the competition was to complement the shortfall in education, especially as a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Are, who explained that the laws establishing the LSLB empowered it to intervene financially in education, infrastructure, environment, health and social sectors of the state, said that the government would continue to invest in policies that enhance emergence of tech guru among younger generation.

