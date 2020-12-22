Lagos targets 1m jobs for youths in agric sector

Lagos State government Tuesday said that it would create over a million jobs for the youths through its Agriculture Master Plan when fully implemented, saying that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s adminstration remains committed to meaningfully engaging the youths.

Speaking at the Eko City Farmers’ Fair and Farmers’ Appreciation Day, which held at the Ndubusi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this, said that the five-year Master Plan was designed to absorb over a million youths in the agric space by 2023.

She said many youths would be engaged in the digital space, farming, processing and other areas within the agricultural value chain.

She explained that the agricultural sector deserved a lot of attention and has been getting such from the state government noting that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu intends to increase the attention moving forward.

According to her, the year 2020 has been a special and peculiar one with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world at large and Lagos State being the epicenter of the COVID-19 activity in Nigeria making the agricultural sector the second most impacted sector after health by the pandemic.

“We need to understand the importance of our farmers in the scheme of things; without farmers, the Nigeria of today cannot survive.

“We know what happened during the lockdown when people thought they were not going to get access to food but yet our farmers came through for us.

“Many thanks to you our dear farmers, you stood by us by ensuring that the food supply chain was not broken at any time. It was stretched yes, but with your efforts and God’s grace it was not broken.

“All these express the thought and sentiment behind the Farmers’ Appreciation and Award day. Let there be no doubt in your minds concerning how appreciative this administration is when it comes to your contributions to ‘Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy’. What we are doing today is the least we can do to appreciate you,” Olusanya averred.

The Commissioner pointed out that the Eko City Farmers Fair was intended to be a melting point for farmers to be able to sell directly to consumers and for Lagosians to buy farm fresh products directly from stakeholders at farm gate prices while shopping in a relaxing atmosphere.

