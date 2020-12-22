Metro & Crime

Lagos targets 1m jobs for youths in agric sector

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State government Tuesday said that it would create over a million jobs for the youths through its Agriculture Master Plan when fully implemented, saying that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s adminstration remains committed to meaningfully engaging the youths.
Speaking at the Eko City Farmers’ Fair and Farmers’ Appreciation Day, which held at the Ndubusi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this, said that the five-year Master Plan was designed to absorb over a million youths in the agric space by 2023.
She said many youths would be engaged in the digital space, farming, processing and other areas within the agricultural value chain.
She explained that the agricultural sector deserved a lot of attention and has been getting such from the state government noting that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu intends to increase the attention moving forward.
According to her, the year 2020 has been a special and peculiar one with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world at large and Lagos State being the epicenter of the COVID-19 activity in Nigeria making the agricultural sector the second most impacted sector after health by the pandemic.
“We need to understand the importance of our farmers in the scheme of things; without farmers, the Nigeria of today cannot survive.
“We know what happened during the lockdown when people thought they were not going to get access to food but yet our farmers came through for us.
“Many thanks to you our dear farmers, you stood by us by ensuring that the food supply chain was not broken at any time. It was stretched yes, but with your efforts and God’s grace it was not broken.
“All these express the thought and sentiment behind the Farmers’ Appreciation and Award day. Let there be no doubt in your minds concerning how appreciative this administration is when it comes to your contributions to ‘Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy’. What we are doing today is the least we can do to appreciate you,” Olusanya averred.
The Commissioner pointed out that the Eko City Farmers Fair was intended to be a melting point for farmers to be able to sell directly to consumers and for Lagosians to buy farm fresh products directly from stakeholders at farm gate prices while shopping in a relaxing atmosphere.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

$10m debt: Court declines hearing of Shoprite’s motion against injunction 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has declined hearing of a motion seeking to lift a mareva injunction barring a South African retail firm, Shoprite Checkers (PTY) Limited, from transferring its assets. The judge in a ruling Monday said the matter was not urgent enough to be heard during the court’s […]
Metro & Crime

LAWMA: I never defrauded Lagos govt –Williams

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

One of the contractors of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mrs. Wuraola Williams, has denied the allegations of fraud levelled against her. Williams, popularly called Iron Lady, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in her office on Lagos-Island. She said the management of LAWMA was only calling a dog a bad name in […]
Metro & Crime

Oct. 1 Protest: MSSN, NACOMYO dissociate from Oodua Republic agitation

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) and the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) Tuesday disclosed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, that Muslims in the South West region were not part of the recent call for the creation of Oduduwa Republic in Nigeria as being championed by Professor Banji Akintoye. According to MSSN […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: