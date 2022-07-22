Lagos targets 250,000 for free health care intervention

The Lagos State government yesterday said it is targeting another 250,000 residents for the 4th edition of BOSKOH Free Medical Outreach. New Telegraph gathered that the Jigi-Bola Health Mission was launched during the administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a free sight and hearing aid programme of the Lagos State government in 2001. But the present administration resuscitated the initiative under the name of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Kadri Obafemi Hamzat (BOSKOH) Health Mission International and decided to incorporate it to its THEMES agenda for a greater Lagos. The third edition recorded the healthcare outreach attendance similarly to 250,000 persons. Speaking at a re-launch of the initiative and the unveiling of the 4th BOSKOH HMI free medical outreach, Governor Sanwo- Olu said the Health Mission Initiative has made enough provision to carry out routine screening exercise on the residents across the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs of the state. “Health as we all know is wealth, and only healthy people make a healthy nation; this underscores the importance of healthy living in any society, hence the need to ensure optimal healthcare that cuts across age-divide in society.
Related Articles
Collapse building: Ikpeazu must caution ministries, agencies –Building engineer
A civil engineer and member of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Engr. Leonard Eze, has described the recent collapsed building in Aba, Abia State, as a death trap and a disaster waiting to happen. Eze made the comment when he visited the scene of the collapsed building on Thursday. He faulted the Aba South […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Boko Haram: Mercenaries, not the solution –Umar
…we don’t have to stick to particular set of Generals, that’s old school A former Military Intelligence Officer, Capt. Aliyu Umar (rtd), has advised the Federal Government to toe the path of Israeli, which he said has been plagued by terrorists’ attacks for years but did not call in mercenaries. Umar believes that the country […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ngige: I’ll re-engineer Nigeria to greatness
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, at the weekend promised to re-engineer Nigeria with focus on education, health, employment, infrastructural development and security. Ngige in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said he was committed to restructuring the country the way he lifted Anambra State from the trenches within […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)