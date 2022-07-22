Lagos targets 250,000 for free health care intervention

The Lagos State government yesterday said it is targeting another 250,000 residents for the 4th edition of BOSKOH Free Medical Outreach. New Telegraph gathered that the Jigi-Bola Health Mission was launched during the administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a free sight and hearing aid programme of the Lagos State government in 2001. But the present administration resuscitated the initiative under the name of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Kadri Obafemi Hamzat (BOSKOH) Health Mission International and decided to incorporate it to its THEMES agenda for a greater Lagos. The third edition recorded the healthcare outreach attendance similarly to 250,000 persons. Speaking at a re-launch of the initiative and the unveiling of the 4th BOSKOH HMI free medical outreach, Governor Sanwo- Olu said the Health Mission Initiative has made enough provision to carry out routine screening exercise on the residents across the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs of the state. “Health as we all know is wealth, and only healthy people make a healthy nation; this underscores the importance of healthy living in any society, hence the need to ensure optimal healthcare that cuts across age-divide in society.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...