Lagos targets 7,000 housing units by 2022

The Lagos State government yesterday said it was targeting 7,000 homes by 2022, when the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the state would have been three years in office. The government also said it was collaborating with multinational development agencies in its bid to bring a huge increase in affordable housing in the state. Commissioner for Housing in the state, Moruf Akinderu- Fatai, disclosed this during the on-going ministerial press briefing organised to mark the second year in office of the administration led by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said the move was being made in collaboration with other ministries and agencies of the state, particularly the office of the SDG in order to speedily tackle the challenge of housing deficit in the state. According to him, the critical step was taken as a smart solution towards resolving the housing deficit and making Lagos a 21st Century economy comparable to others worldwide. The commissioner said in tackling the critical challenge of the housing deficit, the state government was earnestly addressing the goal of driving mass housing development in the state through collaboration with development agencies.

“This is because the housing deficit is in hundreds of thousands; hence our target is to produce homes in that magnitude so that we can make a speedy difference in the lives of our people,” he said. He said: “In seeking smart solutions to the problem of housing deficits, in the past year, the state engaged various development agencies that have a track record in the provision of affordable mass housing to collaborate with the state government.” He explained that the aim of the collaboration was to tap into innovative technology that would speedily provide homes for residents of the state.

Speaking about the importance of innovative building technology, he said the state government was leveraging on the innovative technology utilised by Echostone Housing in constructing the housing scheme in Idale, Badagry and other parts of the state, particularly the proposed Workers Village in Imota, Ikorodu Division of the state.

