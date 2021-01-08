News

Lagos targets N60.31bn monthly internally generated revenue

The Lagos State g o v e r n m e n t has indicated a monthly target of N60.318 billion internally generated revenue (IGR) to fund the 2021 budget. Speaking during a media briefing on the analysis of the 2021 budget in Ikeja yesterday, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube, said the budget size was N1.164 trillion.

Egube said the budget was made up of N702.935 billion for Capital Expenditure and N460.587 billion for Recurrent Expenditure. He said the expected Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) for year 2021 was N723.817 billion, with N60.318 billion to be generated monthly. “The total budget size is N1.164 trillion and will be funded from a total revenue estimate of N971,028 billion, comprising Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) of N723, 817 billion, Capital Receipts of N71, 811 billion and Federal Transfer of N175,400 billion,” Egube said.

He said the deficit of N192,494 billion was projected to be funded from a combination of internal and external loans. The commissioner said that a significant percentage of the projected TIGR of N512 billion was expected to be contributed by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS). “We shall achieve this by expanding the tax net, simplifying the tax process, improving our transaction taxes and the appropriate use of technology in addition to improving the work environment, training and tools of our tax administration personnel. “This will improve the efficiency in the operation of all revenue generating agencies.

“We believe that there are huge revenue generating opportunities in the state, including real estates, transportation sectors and our markets generally, among others. “We will continue to use data and intelligence to unravel revenue opportunities and leakages,” he said. Egube said the government would continue to maintain a relatively conservative posture in its projection for Federal Transfers/Receipts compared to annual run rate in 2020.

He added that this was in view of the production challenges within the oil sector so as to keep its expectation at N175 billion. He assured the residents of the state that the present administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the full implementation of the budget through its various monitoring mechanisms. He appealed to all residents of Lagos State to always fulfil their civic responsibilities such as paying their taxes as at when due in order to ensure the optimal performance of the budget.

