Lagos Task Force arrests 5 suspected land grabbers in Lekki

Efforts by the Lagos State Government to rid the state of criminal land grabbers recorded a leap over the weekend, as men of the Task Force rounded up a clique of suspected land grabbers who have allegedly been terrorising property owners and developers around the Abijo, Ibeju Lekki axis of the state.

This was made known in a statement by the Director, Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Task Force, Abdulrahman Gbadeyan, and made available to journalists yesterday.

According to the statement, Gbadeyan said the suspects, five in number, comprising men and women were arrested in the operation with guns, charms, and other weapons with which they terrorise legitimate developers, builders, and residents.

He said that the group had carried on with their nefarious activities despite warnings from the state government to them to desist from frustrating developmental projects around Sango-Tedo, Lakowe, Abijo, and the entire Ibeju Lekki environs.

The statement also quoted the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye as stating that: “Residents and victims of these land grabbers have laid a series of complaints to the Taskforce which made us carry out our investigation leading to warnings being issued to them.

“It is quite unfortunate that they feel untouchable and daring, but with these actions carried out by us, they will learn to obey the laws of the state. There is no room for land grabbers in Lagos.”

Speaking further on the operation that led to the arrests, CSP Jejeloye said attempts by members of the criminal gang to resist arrest were neutralised by his men who were determined to right a wrong in society, as they tried to dissuade the men of the Task Force from carrying out the arrest by shooting sporadically at policemen.

He however said they were overpowered by officers’ determination to rid the state of criminals.

Announcing that the five suspects have been charged to court and are being held at the Badagry Correctional Centre, the Police chief advised Lagosian to resist the urge to pay criminal syndicates for land legitimately acquired and to always report their activities to the Task Force.

