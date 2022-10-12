News

Lagos Task Force arrests five land-grabbers

Men of the Lagos State Task Force, yesterday reiterated their resolve to work with the state government in the actualization of the THEME agenda, as it touches the provision of decent housing for it’s citizens, after they arrested a five-man gang of land grabbers terrorising the Ikola, Ipaja Ayobo, Command area of Alimosho Local Government of the state.

In a release by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Director, Press & Public Affairs of the Task Force, its Chairman, CSP Sola Jejeloye, said his men had been on the lookout for the land grabbers, saying that the outfit had received several petitions about their oppressive activities before their eventual arrest. He explained that the fiveman land grabbing syndicate had frustrated property development in the area until they were arrested by his men as the criminals attempted to forcefully take possession of land spanning 12 hectares belonging to the Lagos State Ministry of Housing. “This set of land grabbers is notorious in the Ipaja axis and we have been on the lookout for them for a while.

I have said it times without number that there is no room for Land Grabbers or ‘Omoonile’ in Lagos and anyone still involved in that practice would be made to face the wrath of the law,” he said According to Gbadeyan’s statement: “The property in question where the suspect tried to gain illicit funds belongs to the Lagos State Ministry of Housing who is in Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Prosper Gardens Properties to build structures meant to better the lives of Lagosians.

 

