Lagos task force begins traffic law enforcement today

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offenses Unit yesterday said it would from today begin a clampdown on traffic law violators.

It was learnt that following the attacks on the police in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, operatives of the task force had, like other policemen in the state, withdrawn from their duty posts, which gave room for flagrant abuse of the law in the state.

But the task force Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said his men and officials of other relevant agencies of government would come out from today to enforce the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 against all traffic violators including those on BRT corridors across the state. Egbeyemi warned motorists to immediately comply with all traffic regulations or face the wrath of the law.

According to him, the enforcement unit and other relevant agencies are determined to enforce the law on recalcitrant motorists who contravene any section of it.

He said: “All motorists, including private car owners, are hereby warned to henceforth desist from all forms of traffic obstructions, driving against traffic (one-way) and plying the BRT corridors.

“It is disheartening to observe that commercial bus drivers and private car owners are in the habit of disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic law thereby causing an impediment to free vehicular traffic across the state.”

Declaring that the Enforcement Unit of the task force would arrest any motorist caught disobeying the traffic law, Egbeyemi also cautioned commercial tricycle operators and motorcyclists to stop plying restricted routes as anyone caught would be penalised in accordance with the law.

The chairman, however, enjoined the general public to be law-abiding and report any noticeable security breach around them via Lagos State toll-free lines 112 or 767.

