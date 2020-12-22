Lagos task force impounds 130 motorcycles

…arrests five motorists for driving against traffic

Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit has impounded about 130 commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, for operating on highways and in other restricted areas.

The task force also arrested five motorists who flouted the state traffic regulations, including driving against traffic and for causing obstruction. It was learnt that the newly established Anti-One-way and Other Traffic Offences Squad of the state government, which is now operating under the task force, also joined in the enforcement.

It was learnt that the 80-man team, led by the new Task Force Chairman, SP Shola Jejeloye, in an early morning enforcement at Iyana- Ipaja, arrested scores of Okada riders illegally operating on routes, which the government had designated as restricted areas for commercial motorcycles.

The enforcement team moved to the Abule-Egba area, where motorists driving against traffic and commercial motorcyclists had created nuisance on the highways. Offenders were ordered to come down from their vehicles before they were confiscated by the Anti-One Way Squad. Although it couldn’t be ascertained if the enforcement was carried with passengers of the motorcycles unhurt, the government said none of the motorcyclists and their passengers was injured in the operation, which lasted several hours. During the enforcement, Jejeloye said the task force would sustain the operations during the Yuletide to prevent robbers from using motorcycles to carry out their nefarious activities and give Lagosians the opportunity to move freely during the festive season. The chairman said the enforcement team was out to protect lawabiding citizens against dangerous driving and preventable accidents caused by disobedience to Lagos traffic laws. He said: “From today, we are redirecting our enforcement towards ensuring hitch-free Yuletide for all law-abiding residents of Lagos. This is a period when people are usually in a rush, especially impatient motorists who break the traffic regulations without regard for the lives of other road users. “We also have Okada riders taking the advantage to ply restricted routes. We are fully read and equipped to tackle these offenders.

“This state-wide operation will be from dawn to dusk from today (Monday) till the end of festive season.

We are not out to destroy anybody’s means of livelihood, and Okada riders operating in approved areas need not to fear. We will not relent on our resolve to restore orderliness back on our roads and reduce the incidents of criminals using motorcycles to rob people on the highways.”

Other areas where the task force carried out the enforcement included Fagba Road, Isolo, Ojota, and Oba Akran Road.

