Lagos Task force rescues LASBCA officials from assault by thugs

Operatives of the Lagos State Task force yesterday rescued officials of the state building monitoring and compliance agencies who were assaulted by thugs while performing their duties. The officials from Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permits Authority were on joint routine monitoring and compliance activities on structural stability of buildings. Spokesperson for Lagos State Taskforce, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, in a statement yesterday, said that the incident occurred along Robinson Gbadu Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos state. He said that one Mr Maroof Owonla, popularly known as ‘Kaka’, the owner of an illegal filling station under construction, mobilised thugs and miscreants prevent the agencies from carrying out their official assignment. “The filling station was constructed without permit or approval by the state government.

“The officials of the state government made frantic efforts to halt the ongoing illegal construction but were attacked by thugs and street urchins stationed around the location. “The assault, which led to the damage of four official vehicles belonging to the two agencies, also inflicted serious bodily injuries on six officials including the security details attached to the team to carry out the assignment.

“Mobile phones, cameras and personal belongings of the state officials were seized by the miscreants and the site workers during the attack,” he said. Gbadeyan said that after the taskforce received distress calls from members of the public and other officials of the two agencies, operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce swung into action. “The taskforce operatives moved to the location to rescue and prevent any further breakdown of law and order. “Owonla and some armed thugs who were involved in the fracas tried to carry on with their unlawful act but were subdued and arrested by the Taskforce operatives for questioning. “The suspects have been remanded in Badagry Correctional Facility,” the spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson, the agency’s Chairman, Shola Jejeloye, said that sabotage will not be tolerated in the state. “The incident could have been easily avoided if the owner of the ongoing filling station who mobilised the thugs and miscreants had towed the line of best practices before registering his grievances. “Officials of the state government were carrying out their lawful duty, but were attacked by the aggrieved owner of the said property.

