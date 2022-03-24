Metro & Crime

Lagos Task force rescues LASBCA officials from assault by thugs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Operatives of the Lagos State Task force yesterday rescued officials of the state building monitoring and compliance agencies who were assaulted by thugs while performing their duties. The officials from Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permits Authority were on joint routine monitoring and compliance activities on structural stability of buildings. Spokesperson for Lagos State Taskforce, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, in a statement yesterday, said that the incident occurred along Robinson Gbadu Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos state. He said that one Mr Maroof Owonla, popularly known as ‘Kaka’, the owner of an illegal filling station under construction, mobilised thugs and miscreants prevent the agencies from carrying out their official assignment. “The filling station was constructed without permit or approval by the state government.

“The officials of the state government made frantic efforts to halt the ongoing illegal construction but were attacked by thugs and street urchins stationed around the location. “The assault, which led to the damage of four official vehicles belonging to the two agencies, also inflicted serious bodily injuries on six officials including the security details attached to the team to carry out the assignment.

“Mobile phones, cameras and personal belongings of the state officials were seized by the miscreants and the site workers during the attack,” he said. Gbadeyan said that after the taskforce received distress calls from members of the public and other officials of the two agencies, operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce swung into action. “The taskforce operatives moved to the location to rescue and prevent any further breakdown of law and order. “Owonla and some armed thugs who were involved in the fracas tried to carry on with their unlawful act but were subdued and arrested by the Taskforce operatives for questioning. “The suspects have been remanded in Badagry Correctional Facility,” the spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson, the agency’s Chairman, Shola Jejeloye, said that sabotage will not be tolerated in the state. “The incident could have been easily avoided if the owner of the ongoing filling station who mobilised the thugs and miscreants had towed the line of best practices before registering his grievances. “Officials of the state government were carrying out their lawful duty, but were attacked by the aggrieved owner of the said property.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

KAI tortures, detains journalist inside Black Maria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) yesterday beat and detained a journalist inside a Black Maria for filming their enforcement operation. The incident occurred at Meiran Bus Stop on the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway. Mr. Benjamin Anaja, a journalist with Guild Press Limited, was assaulted by KAI officials who were angry that the victim recorded […]
Metro & Crime

Uber driver, two traffickers held with cocaine at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended an Uber driver and two other traffickers with different quantities of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.   The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the Uber driver, Lawal Tunde Rasheed, was arrested at the SAHCO export shed of MMIA on Tuesday […]
Metro & Crime

Motorboy killed, driver injured as truck crashes in Ogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

  A motorboy died and his driver suffered injuries on Sunday when the truck they were in overturned, while the container it conveying detached from the body along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The incident happened at Ara Hall Bus Stop, Ibafo, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state. Eyewitnesses at the scene said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica