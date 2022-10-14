Lagos Task Force to seize vehicles and goods

Henceforth, in line with the ‘Traffic management and Transportation’ pillar of the T.H.E.M.E. agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration of Lagos State, motorists and riders caught driving against traffic within the metropolis will be arrested, sanctioned, and have their vehicles confiscated.

Street traders who display their wares on the roadside or street walkways will also be arrested and prosecuted.

These are the high points of a statement released Friday, by the Director, Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Task Force, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, when the regiment conducted a public anti-one-way campaign in the Iyana Ipaja-Abule Egba axis of the state.

According to the press release, State Task Force Chairman, CSP Sola Jejeloye, who was represented by Barbara Okhakhu, a Police Superintendent, educated motorists, and market women present at the campaigns on the perils of violating environmental and traffic regulations, saying they are not in tandem with standard global practices.

