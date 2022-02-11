Lagos taskforce arrested 12,429 hoodlums, miscreants in 2021

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offence Unit, yesterday said it has arrested over 12,429 suspects across the state in a bid to stop the ugly incidents of robbery, arson, and illegal activities in the State in the year 2021.

The Chairman of the Agency CSP Shola Jejeloye, who disclosed this also explained that out of the 12,429 suspects, 11,412 were charged to court while a total number of 10,959 were eventually convicted and fined for various offences with 166 of them cautioned and discharged. The chairman said that the fight against making Lagos great again is not only for the agency but for the generality of all Lagosians, adding that “all hands must be on deck to fish out criminal elements amongst the us and report any case of criminal activities around us.”

Jejeloye also said that the taskforce in collaboration with its sister agency, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) yesterday carried out an extensive exercise to clear up the drive ways along the state and prevent the indiscriminate disposal of waste by the market men and women and reduce man hours spent on the roads as a result of traffic congestion caused by their activities. New Telegraph gathered that the clearing up exercise at Mushin/Olosha which was spear headed by Jejeloye, lasted for about three hours. He said: “This axis has been known for this practice for quite a while even before the completion of the road leading to Oshodi.

We have appealed to traders to desist from displaying their goods on the road side and on the walkways, but it has fallen on deaf ears, hence the need to clear them out forcefully. Vehicles will now be able to ply freely from Mushin to Oshodi unhindered while the operation will put a total stop to indiscriminate disposal of waste on the roads and gutters.” The Chairman added that the exercise would be a continuous one as officials of both Agencies will continually monitor the major Highways and inner roads to prevent a return of traders to the roadside. “It will be continuous and also be extended to other parts of the state. The traffic caused due to the partial closure of the roads by these traders creates serious backlogs to adjoining roads and also gives room for traffic robbery.

