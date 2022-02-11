Metro & Crime

Lagos taskforce arrested 12,429 hoodlums, miscreants in 2021

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offence Unit, yesterday said it has arrested over 12,429 suspects across the state in a bid to stop the ugly incidents of robbery, arson, and illegal activities in the State in the year 2021.

The Chairman of the Agency CSP Shola Jejeloye, who disclosed this also explained that out of the 12,429 suspects, 11,412 were charged to court while a total number of 10,959 were eventually convicted and fined for various offences with 166 of them cautioned and discharged. The chairman said that the fight against making Lagos great again is not only for the agency but for the generality of all Lagosians, adding that “all hands must be on deck to fish out criminal elements amongst the us and report any case of criminal activities around us.”

Jejeloye also said that the taskforce in collaboration with its sister agency, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) yesterday carried out an extensive exercise to clear up the drive ways along the state and prevent the indiscriminate disposal of waste by the market men and women and reduce man hours spent on the roads as a result of traffic congestion caused by their activities. New Telegraph gathered that the clearing up exercise at Mushin/Olosha which was spear headed by Jejeloye, lasted for about three hours. He said: “This axis has been known for this practice for quite a while even before the completion of the road leading to Oshodi.

We have appealed to traders to desist from displaying their goods on the road side and on the walkways, but it has fallen on deaf ears, hence the need to clear them out forcefully. Vehicles will now be able to ply freely from Mushin to Oshodi unhindered while the operation will put a total stop to indiscriminate disposal of waste on the roads and gutters.” The Chairman added that the exercise would be a continuous one as officials of both Agencies will continually monitor the major Highways and inner roads to prevent a return of traders to the roadside. “It will be continuous and also be extended to other parts of the state. The traffic caused due to the partial closure of the roads by these traders creates serious backlogs to adjoining roads and also gives room for traffic robbery.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lalong imposes curfew on 3 LGAs following murder of 23 commuters

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong has imposed a curfew on three local government areas of the state following the murder of 23 commuters on Saturday. Lalong, who double as the Chairman Northern Governors Forum, in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. […]
Metro & Crime

Nigeria near state of anarchy, say Church leaders, ministers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Church leaders and ministers in the five arms of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have raised the alarm over sociopolitical challenges facing the country, saying that the country needs prayers now more than ever before. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin during a one-day annual conference of the Church Leaders and Ministers Fellowship of Nigeria, […]
Metro & Crime

Umahi imposes curfew on Ebonyi community over killings

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Governor Dave Umah yesterday declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Effium community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following persistent killings and shooting. The people Effium and Ezza Effium have been at war since February with many killed and properties burnt. Umahi said the curfew was part of efforts to restore peace to the area. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica