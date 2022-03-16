Lagos Taskforce arrests 49 hoodlums, intensify war against ‘one-way’ driving

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit yesterday said that it has arrested 49 suspected criminal elements with illicit drugs at Oshodi area of the state. This was even as the agency said that there is no going back on arrest and a continuous clamp down on motorists who are in the habit of driving against traffic on the state roads until the state is completely free from their recklessness and flagrant disobedience of the state traffic laws.

Speaking on the spate of lawlessness and pockets of protests by suspected hoodlums and miscreants at Oshodi following the impoundment of a commercial bus popularly known as ‘Danfo’ and a Toyota Avalon for driving against traffic along Egbeda-Idimu Road in the early hours of yesterday, the Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye said that the drivers of Danfo bus with registration number AGL219XG and Toyota Avalon with registration number GGE432FS were apprehended while driving on one way. The chairman, however, added that revolts like that are not new to the officers and men of the Taskforce, adding that the law breakers, especially commercial bus drivers and okada riders, are fond of crying foul whenever they are caught committing a crime or found wanting.

He said: “We experience these things every day so it’s not news to us. You will see commercial bus drivers and Okada riders endangering their lives and that of their passengers with no form of regard whatsoever, and when apprehended they either start begging or try to incite the public against us.”

Jejeloye stated. While assuring Lagosians that no amount of protests or reaction from traffic offenders would deter them from safeguarding lives and property in the state, Jejeloye said that the arrest and prosecution of errant offenders was in the best interest of the state and citizenry in general as this would serve as a deterrent to other road users, be it private or commercial. He decried the manner in which some unscrupulous elements joined in protesting against the impoundment of the vehicles stating that many cases of hit and run accidents in the state were caused by drivers who drove on one-way. “We will not be intimidated by group of hoodlums or miscreants who think they can mobilise and discourage us from doing what is right.

The road traffic laws were set up for a reason and they must be obeyed to the letter. Anyone who feels he is above the law will find himself in court to answer for his crimes,” he noted. He added that the drivers of the impounded vehicles will be charged to court according to the provisions of the law and, if found guilty, risk the penalty of forfeiture of the vehicles to the state government.

