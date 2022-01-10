Metro & Crime

Lagos Taskforce impounds 60 motorcycles, arrest 20 suspects

Posted on

…19 vehicles,43 tricycles also impounded

 

Nemesis has caught up with suspected miscreants who use okada operations as a guise to perpetuate their nefarious activities, as the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, said they busted their hideouts and arrested about 20 of them. This was even as the Taskforce officials arrested a 35 year old ex-convict, Ismaila Salami who impersonates taskforce officer to impound commercial motorcycles from unsuspecting motorcyclists under the guise of working for the agency. The Taskforce’s Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who disclosed this, said that some miscreants numbering about 150 at Allen Avenue have been using okada operations as guise to perpetuate their nefarious activities. He said that no fewer than 60 of their okada were impounded and about 20 of the miscreant arrested. Jejeloye also said that the agency had also impounded 19 vehicles displayed for sale on walkways at Ladipo, 43 Keke Marwa plying restricted routes on the highways were also confiscated. He said: “Also, 40 illegal street traders arrested will face the mobile court for prosecution sooner than later. The agency has started the year on a good note, and it is evident that year 2022 in Lagos is not a safe haven for criminals and environmental law offenders in the state.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

