Lagos taskforce raids abandoned buildings, seizes over 300 bikes

Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have raided some abandoned buildings used by suspected criminal elements in the state.

The agency raided a building on Cameron Road, Ikoyi in Lagos Island where they received reports about the activities of some suspected criminals who make use of abandoned building as safe haven. The Taskforce Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led a team of operatives in a four hours raid, noted that activities of criminal elements in the state would not be condoned in any form.

“Intelligence report has it that criminal elements are making use of some of these abandoned buildings as a take-off point and resting place before and after their activities, that is why we have carried out this intense raids to put a stop to it. We have arrested some suspects who will be interrogated and then brought before the Magistrate in court,” Jejeloye said.

The Chairman appealed to all well-meaning Lagos residents to report any suspicious or unusual activity to the Agency or to the nearest Police Station, as security of the state is a collective effort which requires all hands on deck to achieve optimum safety and comfort.

Meanwhile, the taskforce operatives also raided some recalcitrant Commercial motorcycle riders who are operating on Oko-Oba, Local Airport Road and the Abeokuta Expressway.

The commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as okada have been operating in the area despite the ban on their activities in some parts of the state metropolis by the government.

Speaking on the recent activities of the Taskforce, Jejeloye highlighted that the enforcement of the ban on the activities of okada operations in the restricted areas would be a continuous one due to the fact that there are still some of them who are foolhardy and bent on riding their bikes with no regard for the laid down traffic rules of the state.

