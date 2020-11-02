Lagos Taskforce vows to begin traffic law enforcement today

Worried by the near total non-compliance to traffic laws, the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offenses Unit on Monday warned motorists contravening them that it would clamp down on traffic law violators Tuesday.

New Telegraph learnt that following the attacks on the police in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, operatives of the taskforce had, like other policemen in the state withdrawn from their duty posts – a development which gave room for flagrant abuse of the law in the state.

But speaking on the renewed energy to enforce the law, Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said operatives of the Lagos State Task Force and other relevant agencies of government would go out from Tuesday to enforce the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 against all traffic violators including those driving on BRt corridors across the state.

Egbeyemi warned motorists to immediately comply with all traffic regulations or face the wrath of the Law,

adding that the enforcement unit and other relevant agencies are determined to enforce the law on recalcitrant motorists who contravene any section.

He said: “All motorists, including private car owners, are hereby warned to henceforth desist from all forms of traffic obstructions, driving against traffic (one-way) and plying on BRT corridors”.

“It is disheartening to observe that commercial bus drivers and private car owners are in the habit of disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic law thereby causing an impediment to free vehicular traffic across the state.”

While declaring that the Enforcement Unit of the Agency would arrest any motorist caught disobeying the traffic law, Egbeyemi also cautioned commercial tricycle and motorcyclists operators to stop plying restricted routes as anyone caught would be penalised in accordance with the stipulated Law.

The Chairman, however, enjoined the general public to be law-abiding and report any noticeable security breach around them via Lagos State Toll – free lines 112 or 767.

Like this: Like Loading...