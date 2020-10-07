Metro & Crime

Lagos tasks traditional medicines practitioner on documentation, measurement

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government Wednesday charged traditional medicines practitioners in the state to be specific in the dosage and prescriptions like their orthodox doctors, saying that documentation of their practices is crucial in the 21st century.
Speaking at the opening session of a training programme organised for traditional medicine exhibitors and advertisers at the premises of Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, (LSTMB), at Onikan, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji urged the traditional medicine practitioners in the state to ensure better documentation and measurement of their medicine just like their orthodox medicine counterparts.
According to her, the efforts of the originators of most of the indigenous medications for the treatment of ailments like malaria, cold, cough, diabetes and high blood pressure among others should be taken a step further by the present-day practitioners to design methods for measurement as well as the documentation of the healing processes for posterity.
She said: “The emphasis here is that more effort should be put into proper documentation and measurement of just like the orthodox medicine. Specific dosage and prescriptions as given by orthodox doctors should also be embraced by traditional medicine practitioners. It is my belief that if our local herbs are properly packaged, they can be exported to other countries and would serve as a source of additional income for the nation.”
She added that the advantage of formal education on the part of the 21st century traditonal medicine practitioners should be on how to further add value to the practice and increase the relevance as well as potency of traditional medicine.
Mrs. Jaji maintained that the fact that many Nigerians and Africans in general turned to traditional remedies during the outbreak of COVID-19, attests to the level of awareness about the potency of indigenous medicine among the populace.

Our Reporters

