News

Lagos Tax Cooperative society hits 2000 membership with N1bn capital base

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multipurpose Society (TACMS) has said that its membership strength has increased to over 2,000 with over N1 billion financial capital base in five years after establishment of the society.

 

The Cooperative Society has also received several requests recently from financial experts to join the cooperative society and boost their standard of living. Speaking at the 5th anniversary celebration of the cooperative held at the Lagos Business Club, Alausa, Ikeja, and in strict compliance to the COVID- 19 safety protocols, the President of the society, Adeyinka Kazeem, explained that the funds were realised through members’ contribution to the society’s development and efforts by the pioneers as well as current executive members to guide against financial misappropriation.

 

According to him, unlike some cooperatives societies battling with financial management, TACMS has been managed over the years by experts and with adequate monitoring from the Lagos Internal Revenue Services (LIRS). Kazeem said: “This cooperative just started five years ago.

 

Since we started, we do not condone any act of corruption because the management of Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has been a major regulator for the society to prevent misappropriation of members’ funds.

 

And the executive members have often ensured that transparency and accountability remain their watchword.

 

“Due to this, we have been adjudged the best cooperative society four times within the five years of our establishment and that indicates what we have been doing annually, which is, working to always ensure that members get their needs met when due. We often ensure that within two weeks after a member tenders his request, he gets it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obama, Bill Gates, billionaires’ twitter accounts hacked

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

It’s a coordinated social engineering attack, says firm Some of the world’s richest and most influential politicians, celebrities, tech moguls, and companies on Wednesday fell victim to a Twitter hack, in what industry watchers described as Twitter’s worst-ever attack. Top on the list of personalities whose accounts were taken over by the hackers are Microsoft […]
News

Cleric blames politicians for unending ASUU, FG rift

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Presiding Pastor of First Baptist Church, Isokun, Oyo Town in Oyo State, Dr. Gabriel Kehinde, has taken a swipe at the nation’s political leaders, describing them as wicked, selfish and inconsiderate of the plight of the masses whose children they have forced out of school for about eight months over face-off between the Academic Staff […]
News

PDP to Nigerians: 2021’ll be better

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed hope that year 2021 would be better for Nigerians despite pain they experienced in the outgone year. The party in its New Year message by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Nigerians witnessed untold hardship and bloodletting in 2020, which it blamed on the ruling All […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica