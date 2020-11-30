Lagos: Teacher beats student to death, flees

school covering up, family alleges

A mathematics teacher has reportedly beaten a student to death at Isawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. The victim, Boluwatife Omoleja, was allegedly beaten to death by the teacher, identified simply as Mr. Emmanuel, for not answering correctly a mathematics question which he asked him.

The incident occurred on November 26 on the school premises. The victim’s brother, Rilwan Oyewunmi, posted the sad incident on social media. He said: “I lost my brother to teacher’s brutality. We want justice.

“Because Boluwatife couldn’t answer the mathematics question he was asked correctly, the mathematics teacher, who is identified simply as Emmanuel, allegedly descended on him and beat him to stupor and the deceased fainted. “The school management initially made us believe he slumped and died while he was trying to answer the question on the chalkboard.

The boy wasn’t I’ll before he left home in the morning on the fateful day of the incident.” Oyewunmi added that as they were still contemplating what to do, Boluwatife’s remains were brought from his school in the school bus by their proprietress, principal and the suspected teacher.

Her added: “We never knew that it was Emmanuel who beat my brother to death. “It was when the deceased brother, Lateef, came back from school that we got the full details of the incident. They are in the same school.” Oyewunmi said Lafeet told the family that his teacher prevented him from leaving school after the incident, in order to prevent the school from telling the family the true story of how the incident occurred.

He said: “We believed what the school told us initially, until Lateef came back from school about 5pm and narrated how the whole drama occurred. The school management also didn’t want him (Lateef) to go, because they wanted Mr. Emmanuel to escape from the school before our arrival.

“We didn’t stop at what Lateef told us, we asked his classmates and some other students of the school who also told us similar things Lateef told us. We then confronted the proprietress and the principal, they both denied it, insisting he slumped and died. We want justice for Bolu; we don’t want him to die in vain.”

Oyewunmi, however, said, what annoyed the family most was that the school management was trying to cover up the incident and preventing people from knowing that it was a teacher who beat Boluwatife to death.

The New Telegraph contacted the school Vice-Principal, Mr. Michael Jolaoso, on the phone to hear the side of the school management. But immediately our correspondent introduced himself as a journalist, Jolaoso switched off his phone. He also did not respond to a text message sent to his phone.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the matter was not reported to the police. He said: “The matter was not reported to the police. We read it in the news like every other person.

“Meanwhile, as a responsible agency, the Lagos State Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owutu, to look into the matter and do the needful.”

