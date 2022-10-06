Lagos teachers endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term

In commemoration of World Teachers’ Day, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Lagos State has praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his efforts in raising education standards in the state. The teachers said the governor has invested in infrastructure and capacity-building of the education sector in the past three years. Speaking at a symposium, the state chairman of NUT, Hassan Akintoye, said Governor Sanwo-Olu deserves a second term in office because of his efforts in the education sector in the state.

He said the governor’s administration gave teachers’ welfare top priority and pledged unprecedented investment in education and teaching. Akintoye stated that not only has the teaching atmosphere been made more favourable for teachers, but the performances of students on national examinations have also improved. He stated that the governor met and fulfilled the majority of the teachers’ demands without confrontation, hence reducing

