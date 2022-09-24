News

Lagos team rescues 2 from Mushin’s collapsed building

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than two persons were reported to have been rescued from under the rubbles of the three-storey building that collapsed in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State. One of the rescued vic-ims was a child brought out by the emergency officials including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA). The building, which was erected on Oye Sonuga Street opposite Oye roundabout, was said to have collapsed around 12.30 pm on Friday.

It was gathered that a part of the collapsed building was also used for relaxation and nightclub businesses before it caved in with about three people declared missing. The number of the rescued occupants was confirmed by NEMA spokesperson, Ibrahim Farinloye, and Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu. Oke-Osanyintolusaidthatthe collapsedbuildingwasanadjoining building to another three-storey building in the community. He noted that residents claimed that aside from the two rescued, two females occupants of the building were still missing, prompting the emergency officials to commence a search and rescue operations.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

