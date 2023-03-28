Metro & Crime News

Lagos Tenant Stabs Friend To Death During Argument

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

A woman identified as Annie Ofili has allegedly stabbed her friend, Glory Okon, to death at her residence on the Greenville Estate, Badore, in the Ajah Area of Lagos State.

According to the report, Okon paid Ofili a visit at his residence on the day the sad incident happened.

While the two of them were discussing at the suspect’s residence, an argument ensued between them and the argument degenerated into a scuffle.

It was gathered that during the scuffle, Ofili reached for a knife in the kitchen and allegedly used it to stab her friend in the neck.

A source who spoke to Punch said while chronicling the circumstances surrounding the events that led to Okon’s death, said no one knew what caused the scuffle, adding that when they heard them shouting at each other, efforts to open the door to separate them proved abortive.

The source, however, said the landlord alongside other neighbours in the building forced the door open, adding that when they gained entry into Ofili’s apartment, they discovered that she had allegedly stabbed Okon’s neck and back.

The source said, “We heard both of them shouting in the room of one of the tenants and quickly ran there. When we got there, we met the door locked, forced it open and rushed in.

“When we entered, we met Ofili on top of her friend with a knife, and her friend was in a pool of blood with knife stabs in her neck and at the back”

In a bid to rescue Okon, the source said she was rushed to the general hospital at CMS, Lagos Island, but on getting there, she was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

It was learnt that Ofili’s landlord reported the case at the Ajah Police Station for investigation.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, I am aware of the incident. It happened around 5.50pm on Sunday. The Divisional Police Officer, Ajah Division, got a distress call from the landlord living at Greenville Estate, Badore, Ajah, Lagos State.

“The landlord said around 1.20pm, one of his tenants, Annie Ofili, murdered her girlfriend, Glory Okon, who came to visit her, with a kitchen knife.

“Upon receiving the information, a team of detectives was sent to the address and the lady was arrested and the kitchen knife was recovered as an exhibit.”

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

How bandits raid Kubwa neighbourhoods

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

 The wave of insecurity in the country is gradually hitting some communities in the Federal Capital Territory as bandits now stroll into places like Kubwa to abduct residents for ransom. ONWUKA NZESHI reports   In the last seven years or more, Nigerians have grappled with the challenges of insecurity. While the Federal Government has continued […]
News

Oil theft perpetrated by people with access to govt money –Asari Dokubo

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

…warns ‘if they change oil laws after Bauchi, Gombe discovery we’ll demand reparation If they change oil laws after Bauchi, Gombe discovery we’ll demand reparation A former President of Ijaw Youth Council, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, has said that the people of the Niger Delta deserve better treatment from the Federal Government. In this interview on […]
News

Ekiti to strengthen infrastructure in schools – SUBEB Chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi, has said the state government is planning to strengthen infrastructure in schools to boost teaching and learning. Akinwumi said this in Ado-Ekiti yesterday while briefing newsmen on the level of preparedness for reopening of schools for the 2021/2022 academic session in the state. […]

Leave a Reply