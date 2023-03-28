Lagos Tenant Stabs Friend To Death During Argument

A woman identified as Annie Ofili has allegedly stabbed her friend, Glory Okon, to death at her residence on the Greenville Estate, Badore, in the Ajah Area of Lagos State.

According to the report, Okon paid Ofili a visit at his residence on the day the sad incident happened.

While the two of them were discussing at the suspect’s residence, an argument ensued between them and the argument degenerated into a scuffle.

It was gathered that during the scuffle, Ofili reached for a knife in the kitchen and allegedly used it to stab her friend in the neck.

A source who spoke to Punch said while chronicling the circumstances surrounding the events that led to Okon’s death, said no one knew what caused the scuffle, adding that when they heard them shouting at each other, efforts to open the door to separate them proved abortive.

The source, however, said the landlord alongside other neighbours in the building forced the door open, adding that when they gained entry into Ofili’s apartment, they discovered that she had allegedly stabbed Okon’s neck and back.

The source said, “We heard both of them shouting in the room of one of the tenants and quickly ran there. When we got there, we met the door locked, forced it open and rushed in.

“When we entered, we met Ofili on top of her friend with a knife, and her friend was in a pool of blood with knife stabs in her neck and at the back”

In a bid to rescue Okon, the source said she was rushed to the general hospital at CMS, Lagos Island, but on getting there, she was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

It was learnt that Ofili’s landlord reported the case at the Ajah Police Station for investigation.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, I am aware of the incident. It happened around 5.50pm on Sunday. The Divisional Police Officer, Ajah Division, got a distress call from the landlord living at Greenville Estate, Badore, Ajah, Lagos State.

“The landlord said around 1.20pm, one of his tenants, Annie Ofili, murdered her girlfriend, Glory Okon, who came to visit her, with a kitchen knife.

“Upon receiving the information, a team of detectives was sent to the address and the lady was arrested and the kitchen knife was recovered as an exhibit.”

Like this: Like Loading...