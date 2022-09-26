Sports

Lagos Tennis Cup: Rains force one-week delay

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 2022 Lagos Tennis Cup has been moved forward by a week due to anticipated rainfall this week.

The Tennis Management Company Limited (TMCL), organisers of the event, say the tournament will tnow take place from October 4 to October 9.

The Lagos Tennis Cup, in its second edition, is scheduled to be played at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, and will feature the Top 8 men and women’s players in Nigeria based on the official rankings of the Nigerian Tennis Federation.

 

TMCL apologised for the rescheduling, explaining that the weekend of September 30 which would have been the climax of the tournament would suffer enough rainfall to disrupt the men and women’s finals.

“Due to expected heavy rains especially on the weekend of the finals, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2022 Lagos Tennis Cup by a week,” the company tweeted on Sunday. “Being an outdoor event, we were concerned that the rains would seriously disrupt play and affect your overall experience. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Onyekwere, Amaechi dedicate medals to God, family

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

…it’s Africa’s time to shine in field events –golden girl Ni g erian Chioma O n y e – kwere and Obiageri Amaechi, have both dedicated their medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to God and their family. The duo won gold and bronze medal for the country in the women’s discus throw […]
Sports

EPL: Bamford hits early winner for Leeds

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leeds bounced back from their heavy defeat at Old Trafford with a hard-earned victory over Burnley at Elland Road. Patrick Bamford won an early penalty, which he ruthlessly dispatched to earn Leeds their third home win of the season, after Tom Pope had brought him down, reports the BBC. Burnley were unfortunate not to […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Czech Republic stuns 10-man Netherlands

Posted on Author Reporter

The Czech Republic pulled off the shock of the European Championship so far by defeating the Netherlands and booking their place in the last eight after defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off. Tomas Holes nodded in the opener 13 minutes after De Ligt saw red for handball following a VAR review, denying Patrik Schick […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica