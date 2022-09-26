Lagos Tennis Cup: Rains force one-week delay

The 2022 Lagos Tennis Cup has been moved forward by a week due to anticipated rainfall this week.

The Tennis Management Company Limited (TMCL), organisers of the event, say the tournament will tnow take place from October 4 to October 9.

The Lagos Tennis Cup, in its second edition, is scheduled to be played at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, and will feature the Top 8 men and women’s players in Nigeria based on the official rankings of the Nigerian Tennis Federation.

TMCL apologised for the rescheduling, explaining that the weekend of September 30 which would have been the climax of the tournament would suffer enough rainfall to disrupt the men and women’s finals.

“Due to expected heavy rains especially on the weekend of the finals, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2022 Lagos Tennis Cup by a week,” the company tweeted on Sunday. “Being an outdoor event, we were concerned that the rains would seriously disrupt play and affect your overall experience. “

