Assailants wore bullet-proof vests -Residents We’ll be ruthless with trouble-makers -Abiodun Herdsmen believed to be of Fulani extraction yesterday killed two villagers in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The victims – Isiaka Apesin and Oguntosin Adebayo – were killed in an ambush by the herdsmen, who attacked the villagers about 5am. Governor […]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of one Ezekiel Sunday Emmanuel, for allegedly defrauding an American national, Collins Meresha, to the tune of $7,000. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement Tuesday, said the Nollywood actor was arrested by […]

The management of Greenfield University in Kaduna State on Saturday, appealed to the government and people of goodwill who could be of assistance to come to their aid as the situation surrounding the kidnap of the university students was becoming overwhelming. In a statement signed by Bashir Muhammad, the University Registrar lamented that efforts […]

According to reports reaching us, the Ogba region of Lagos is currently a no-go zone due to clashes between Hausa Okada riders and police officers. The Okada riders, who are mostly northerners, are fighting the ‘area G’ cops after the latter attempted to forcibly arrest one of them, who was shot in the process and later died – this morning, according to reports. People are fleeing for their lives in and around Ogba, according to eyewitnesses, as the conflict escalates. More details later…

