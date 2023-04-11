Metro & Crime News

Lagos: Tension As Hoodlums Enforcing Court Judgement

Hoodlums reportedly enforcing a court judgment have been clashing with their counterparts in the Magodo Isheri area of Lagos State.

New Telegraph reports that during the clash, the hoodlums, who were armed with weapons, engaged themselves in a free for all, creating tension that sent shivers down the spines of landlords, residents and business owners operating in the community.

According to a resident who wants to remain anonymous for security reasons, said people had been trapped in their houses due to the breakdown of law and order by people claiming that they possessed a court judgment that granted them ownership of land in the community.

“As I speak with you, a lot of people are trapped in their houses; they cannot go out because the estate gate is locked. The people claiming that they have a court judgment are fighting. It is a serious clash and the police and men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS)  have been mobilised to control the situation.

“I can’t leave the estate because the security guards have locked the gate. The clash is still ongoing as I speak with you. I will only go out when normalcy has been restored,” the resident said.

According to an eyewitness, “There’s something happening at Isheri. There are cultists with cutlasses. They blocked the path from the other gate. They’re saying something about claiming their Magodo land back or something.”

Details later

