Lagos threatens to shut markets over poor waste disposal methods

The Lagos State government at the weekend warned that it would not hesitate to shut any market found to be involved in indiscriminate waste dumping. Hence, the government warrned all market leaders across the state not to jeopardise its efforts in averting flooding, warning that it would take serious action against any market found wanting.

 

Speaking at a one-day seminar organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials  (COWLSO), the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed and his counterpart in the Environment and Water Resources, Mr.Tunji Bello, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Belinda Odeneye, tasked the market women and men on proper hygiene.

 

At the event organisdd in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Ahmed said the need to revisit the issue of market sanitation and security had become imperative, considering the increase in popula-  tion and waste generation in the state.

 

Ahemed said: “The benefits and advantages of sanitation in our markets cannot be exhausted, considering the fact that we have three hundred and eighty-two registered markets in Lagos State.

 

“Drawing from the untoward incidents occurring everywhere, it will not be out of place, that vigilance and intelligence gathering should form part of our primary responsibility. This will help us to be proactive, and be steps ahead of anyone or groups, planning to disturb the peace of the state.”

