Lagos to Akinwunmi: Take our excellence to national level

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has charged the incumbent 1st vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, to take the development of football in Lagos State to the national level and take the country football to higher level.

Speaking at the weekend during the official declaration of intent by the Lagos State Football Association Chairman for the office of the president of the federation, Omotoso said Akinwunmi has done well for football in the state especially from grassroots and such must be replicated at the national level

 

. He added that only men of integrity should be allowed to administer football in Nigeria as sports especially football remain the biggest unifying factor in the country. The event, which took place at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Lagos, saw the commissioner extolling the virtues of the Lagos State FA chairman. “The support for Akinwunmi is not just for Lagosians, but it is for all lovers of football all over Nigeria,” Omotoso said.

“Nigerians have great passion for football and it must be administered by people of integrity and people who can see into the future. “We want improvement in our football, so everyone not just Lagosians are in full support of Akinwunmi because of his credentials.

“Some people have described Akinwunmi’s credentials as intimidating, but I will just say that it is putting a round peg in a round hole.” Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has thrown it’s weight behind the presidential bid of Akinwunmi as the state called on all Nigerians to put the best man for the job forward.

 

It would be recalled that Akinwunmi has declared to run for the presidency scheduled for Friday, September. 30, in Benin-City, Edo State

 

