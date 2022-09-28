News

Lagos to become tourism destination of Nigeria – Commissioner

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Lagos State Government has reinstated its commitment to making the state tourism destination in Nigeria. The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said the state is partnering with QTourism Limited in building capacity for the tourism industry in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the Q4-Lagos Initiative, Abinbile-Yusuf said the initiative is designed to support Lagos Tourism Master Plan and various tourism stakeholders to achieve the maximum visitor potential for a cosmopolitan Lagos. She said the industry will boost revenues and recovery of Lagos economy.

Abinbile-Yusuf said, “Our main focus is to use the platform of this initiative to establish Lagos as the Premier Destination all Season through a Data-Driven Calendar of activities that will make data of visitors to the State readily available for immediate use and future reference.

“With this launch of this Q4-Lagos Initiative, it is now compulsory for all our stakeholders to always keep the ministry informed of all their activities and programmes for the purpose of collating necessary data from these events.

“The Ministry considered it worrisome that there are no reliable statistics and data about the numbers of visitors or tourists that visit Lagos on yearly basis. The data about their contributions to the State’s economy are often not captured as well. The need to change this and have more holistic data on tourists to Lagos State brought about the conceptualization of the Q4 Initiative.

“Q-4 which is intended to be a yearly event that will help market Lagos in such a way that tourists will always be looking forward to spending their holidays in Lagos as tourism and entertainment activities for the four quarters would have been collated for tourists to plan the quarter of the year they will visit Lagos.

“The fact that Lagos is known for its rich tourism potential and entertainment activities that run from January to December, tourists and visitors to the State can be assured of undiluted fun experience that will guarantee world-class maximum entertainment and relaxation.

“The decision of the Ministry to promote Q4-LAGOS Initiatives was inspired by the infamous clarion call “Eko for Show!”, being a callout to the global tourism industry that Lagos is ready to assume her prime position as The Destination for Tourism, Hospitality, Events and Holidays in each of the four quarters of the year.

Representative of QTourism Limited, Ivor Ekpe, said the initiative will provide real-time data for tourists visiting Lagos State. He noted that the company had built a platform to assist the government, private sector investors and tourists in accessing information in the tourism sector.

Ekpe said, “The importance of this programme is that we are moving into the last quarter of the year and there are going to be many events and activities in Lagos. People are going to come in, people are going to hold shows and hotels are going to have a lot of traffic.

“This is just the beginning of gathering information and it is also on the flip side, trying to assure people looking at Lagos that we have recommendations for them at no cost. For any sort of planning, you need information and the information you have to gather it. The manner in which you choose to gather it determines the outcome of what you wish to achieve.

“We as a private company are focused on true real data for tourism as a whole so that when we have to support the government or support your private sector, we are offering you information we truly gathered, mined and you can work more realistically in making your projections.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study: Too much sleep results in cognitive decline

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United States (U.S.) have found that getting too much sleep can result in a person experiencing the same cognitive decline as someone getting too little sleep. For their study, the team from Washington University School of Medicine, aimed to understand just how much sleep was linked to cognitive decline over time, studied […]
News Top Stories

You can’t sack me, Umahi tells Judge

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, ABAKALIKI

Chief Dave Umahi yesterday said he was still the Governor of Ebonyi State. He said the judgment of an Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, which sacked him from office for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), was null and void and of no effect.   Umahi stated this in […]
News

Anambra guber: Uba rejects election result

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

After two days the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Soludo as the winner of the Anambra State governorship election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba has rejected the result. Uba rejected the result in the statement issued Thursday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica