Lagos to begin clampdown on tank farms next week

The Lagos State Government yesterday declared that it would by next week commence physical planning enforcement on all tank farms illegally operating in the state. The government expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many tank farms in the state, saying no such facility should operate without planning permit. Recall that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban had met with Tank Farm Operators earlier in the year and gave a week ultimatum for them to regularise their facilities, which was followed by an additional two-week ultimatum, a month after the first ultimatum. Speaking on the preponderance of illegal tank farms in the state, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, expressed concern over the indiscriminate operations of tank farms, which had negatively impacted on the host communities and rendered residents helpless. He said: “In most cases, the road capacity is inadequate for the activities of the Tank Farms whose operations have led to the collapse of road infrastructure, rendered critical social amenities such as school and hospital inaccessible and created urban squalors of the host communities.”

