Lagos to begin clampdown on tank farms next week

The Lagos State Government yesterday declared that it would by next week commence physical planning enforcement on all tank farms illegally operating in the state. The government expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many tank farms in the state, saying no such facility should operate without planning permit. Recall that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban had met with Tank Farm Operators earlier in the year and gave a week ultimatum for them to regularise their facilities, which was followed by an additional two-week ultimatum, a month after the first ultimatum. Speaking on the preponderance of illegal tank farms in the state, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, expressed concern over the indiscriminate operations of tank farms, which had negatively impacted on the host communities and rendered residents helpless. He said: “In most cases, the road capacity is inadequate for the activities of the Tank Farms whose operations have led to the collapse of road infrastructure, rendered critical social amenities such as school and hospital inaccessible and created urban squalors of the host communities.”
Related Articles
Stop approving loans for Buhari, CISLAC tells Senate
Chukwu David Abuja A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has called on the Senate to stop approving foreign and domestic loan requests for President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that his administration could not account for the loans already taken. Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim, who said a lot of […]
Trump endorses McDaniel to remain RNC chair, ponders 2024 run
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel to stay on in her position, in what one source said could be a prelude to Trump’s announcing plans to run for president in 2024. Normally, a president who loses an election does not influence who the RNC picks as its […]
#EndSARS: Ighalo blasts Buhari’s govt for killing protesters
A former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has lambasted the Nigerian government for the attack on protesters demanding an end to police brutality and general reforms in the country. Ighalo, who was on the bench as Manchester United secured to a 2-1 win over PSG in the champions league in Paris, said he could no […]
