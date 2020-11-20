Lagos to begin clampdown on tank farms next week

The Lagos State government Friday declared that it would by next week commence physical planning enforcement on all tank farms illegally operating in the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this, also expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many tank farms in the state, saying that no such facility should operate without planning permit.

Speaking on the preponderance of illegal tank farms in the state, he expressed concern over the indiscriminate operations of tank farms, which had negatively impacted the host communities and rendered residents helpless.

He said: “In most cases, the road capacity is inadequate for the activities of the tank farms whose operations have led to the collapse of road infrastructure, rendered critical social amenities such as school and hospital inaccessible and created urban squalors of the host communities.”

Salako stated that the deliberate neglect of host communities by tank farms operating in the state, was regrettable, especially when viewed against the backdrop of the fact that most of the outfits creating these problems were not only unapproved but also not paying taxes to the government.

