Lagos to conduct energy audit, develop master plan

Lagos State government yesterday said it would conduct energy audit for facilities across the state for the development of a comprehensive master plan that would serve as a blueprint towards investment in energy infrastructure and clean energy technology.

General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, Mr. Mukhtaar Tijani, who disclosed this, said that the procedure was expedient as it would provide an opportunity to assess the current energy level in the State. This, he said the move would help in providing means of expanding the capacity to meet the desired energy needs across all sectors of the state.

Tijani said: “The first phase of this exercise has been completed at stateowned healthcare facilities, educational institutions, waste management facilities, parks, water works, sports, theatres and cinemas across the five divisions of Lagos.

“We would not be limiting the audit to government and public facilities as the strategy would incorporate the Private Sector to harmonize all energy sources in the State and have an inclusive management plan that will cater for future expansion.

“The solar components are currently undergoing routine maintenance, the aim is to deliver additional solar systems to rural, riverine and public secondary schools located within the rural areas. Presently, Lagos State Electricity Board manages over 1,300 kilometers of public lighting across the State.

In a bid to ensure that Lagos streets continue to enjoy improved Public Lighting at night, the Board has intensified maintenance and surveillance of major access/link roads that serve communities.”

