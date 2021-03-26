Metro & Crime

Lagos to conduct quarterly trainings for police on effective investigation -DPP

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

John Chikezie

As part of its efforts to ensure speedy dispensation of justice as promised by Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration, the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has concluded plans to train Police Prosecutors quarterly on the technics of effective investigation.
The Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Adeyemi Olayinka made this known during a three-day working visit by a delegation from Kaduna State’s Ministry of Justice to understudy the working patterns of Lagos State Ministry of Justice on March 25.
Olayinka, who led the delegates on a tour to one of the state’s District Prosecutor’s Offices at Samuel Ilori Magistrate’s Court, Ogba, noted that the District Prosecutor’s Office was established to sift cases brought in by Investigating Police Prosecutors (IPO’s) before it is charged to Magistrate courts.
While speaking on the challenges faced with the judiciary, Adeyemi said that the judiciary ought to include lawyers in the disciplinary committee to investigate petitions filed against Magistrates that delays the dispensation of justice.
In his response to the delegation’s visit, Magistrate Owolabi Lateef, who represented the Chief Magistrate, acknowledged that the introduction of Resident District Public Prosecutors in Magistrate courts has helped to scrutinize and sift through every charge brought to the court while it eliminates  unnecessary and frivolous allegations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Joint task force rescues kidnapped 83-year-old traditional ruler in C’Rvier

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

An 83-year-old traditional ruler in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River Sate, His Royal Highness (HRH) Sylvester Bassey Iyamba, who was abducted by gunmen on Monday, has been rescued by the Joint Task Force in the state code-named “Operation Akpakwu.” Iyamba was abducted from his residence in Idang/Ambo Street in Calabar South, at […]
Metro & Crime

Owerri grounded as protests rock Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Uchenna Inya, Dominic Adewole, Olufemi Adediran and Lateef Dada

Commuters stranded as protesters extort motorists in Ogun We’ll end police brutality, extortion, harassment in Ebonyi –Umahi What started on Sunday night as an #EndSARS candle light rally at Freedom Square, Owerri, Imo State spilled into the streets same night, defying the downpour and by yesterday afternoon had settled at the strategic Warehouse roundabout into […]
Metro & Crime

Bank robbery: Oyo hunters kill 4 robbers, as mobile policeman dies in gun duel

Posted on Author Reporter

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Four armed robbers who attacked a branch of a first generation bank branch in the Okeho community of Kajola area of Oyo State Wednesday met their dead end as local hunters engaged them in a gun duel and killed them. However, a mobile police officer was unfortunately reported to have been killed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica