Lagos to conduct quarterly trainings for police on effective investigation -DPP

As part of its efforts to ensure speedy dispensation of justice as promised by Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration, the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has concluded plans to train Police Prosecutors quarterly on the technics of effective investigation.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Adeyemi Olayinka made this known during a three-day working visit by a delegation from Kaduna State’s Ministry of Justice to understudy the working patterns of Lagos State Ministry of Justice on March 25.

Olayinka, who led the delegates on a tour to one of the state’s District Prosecutor’s Offices at Samuel Ilori Magistrate’s Court, Ogba, noted that the District Prosecutor’s Office was established to sift cases brought in by Investigating Police Prosecutors (IPO’s) before it is charged to Magistrate courts.

While speaking on the challenges faced with the judiciary, Adeyemi said that the judiciary ought to include lawyers in the disciplinary committee to investigate petitions filed against Magistrates that delays the dispensation of justice.

In his response to the delegation’s visit, Magistrate Owolabi Lateef, who represented the Chief Magistrate, acknowledged that the introduction of Resident District Public Prosecutors in Magistrate courts has helped to scrutinize and sift through every charge brought to the court while it eliminates unnecessary and frivolous allegations.

