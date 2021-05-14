News

Lagos to construct 13.16km farm access roads

Lagos State government yesterday said that its World Bank-assisted Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project would be constructing and rehabilitating no fewer than 13.16km farm access roads in four cluster areas of the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who made this known in Lagos at a press briefing in commemoration of the second year in office of the Sanwo- Olu’s administration, explained that the access roads when completed, would aid better movement to and from the farms; reduce losses, particularly by egg farmers, occasioned by broken eggs as a result of bad roads and subsequently improve the productivity of the concerned farmers.

Olusanya said the four cluster areas included Igbodu in Epe, Araga also in Epe, Erinkorodo in Ikorodu and Afowo in Badagry. He added that the evaluation and engineering design for the four roads had since been finalised and construction would commence immediately.

“The Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support (APPEALS) project is a World Bank-assisted project aimed at enhancing the productivity of small scale farmers in the three identified value chains of poultry, aquaculture and rice, through capacity building, provision of infrastructure and empowerment.

