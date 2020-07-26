Lagos to create export opportunities for producers, plans e-commerce

Agricultural produce is to receive a boost in Lagos as the state government Sunday said that an e-commerce platform for agriculture producers in the state to produce farm produce in hygienic condition for export purposes is underway.

With this, the state government said that agricultural products in the state would have the opportunities to not only produce locally without stress but also have the privilege of exporting their products to any country of their choice.

Speaking during an inspection tour of venues of the Eko City Framers Market at St. Georges Primary School, Falomo, Lagos and Opebi Primary School, Opebi, the state’s Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya said that the hub would be located in a central location where all the certification of produce would take place.

She said: “We are trying to set up hubs or platforms where we are able to get our producers to come together to be able to produce in sanitary and hygienic conditions for us to be able to get organisations like SON, NAFDAC to do a sort of assessment on the items been produced for us to be able to export.

“Essentially, we want to be able to make it easier for our producers, to be able to produce in a way that they do not have to go through many channels to certify their products. We want to make our certification take place in one location and then they can easily export.”

According to Olusanya, the state government was also trying to create an enabling environment for agric-business and producers to ensure the ease of the doing business in the state.

“When you talk about app-tech and e-commerce, I think we have a platform for that in the Eko City Farmers Market, which is suppose to connect the producers to the consumers and whosoever want to buy along any value chain that exists already.

“We know that there are several other platforms as well, like oja.ng; we have food.ng and a lot of platforms exist already to try to connect producers to the consumers,” she opined.

Also speaking, Mr Gbolahan Yishau, member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Eti Osa Local Government, said that the state government has done a lot starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the pandemic is still on.

Yishau said the state government was ensuring that food gets to the residents which is why the Eko City Farmers Market was established.

In a similar vein, the Chairman, Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, Mr. Francis Oke, lauded the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Oke said the market would ease the pressure of going to the open market to shop for their needs during the festival.

Like this: Like Loading...