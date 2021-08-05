News Top Stories

Lagos to deliver care packs to COVID-19 patients at home

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Following the rising cases of COVID-19 and increasing mortality rate, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the state government will deploy telemedicine in managing positive patients. According to him some symptomatic patients will receive treatment at home.

The governor had raised the alarm over increasing cases of the pandemic and the numbers of people in isolation facilities, saying about 2,755 were being managed actively in community. The governor said: “Given the huge population of our state and the rising number of confirmed cases during the first and second waves of the pandemic, it became necessary for us to deploy telemedicine in managing positive patients. “In this vein, we launched a home-based programme, driven by our EKOTELEMED call centre service.

The home-based program works by delivering care packs to symptomatic COVID-19 patients – those who do not require admission in a treatment facility – in the comfort of their homes, and making specialist care available over the phone.” He lamented that of the 72,232 travellers, who arrived in Lagos via the Murtala Muhammed Airport, 18% could not be reached by EKOTELEMED, because they provided international phone numbers, instead of Nigerian contact numbers. He implored all inbound passengers arriving in Lagos to provide valid contact details to the authorities.

Sanwo-Olu said EKOTELEMED would continue to focus on monitoring and tracking inbound travellers and cases in community. He said: “We will also not hesitate to impose sanctions and penalties on all those caught violating the rules. Sanctions against Quarantine Defaulters As dictated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID19 (PSC), passengers from red-listed countries (India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey) are required to observe mandatory isolation. “So far, we have successfully isolated 5,178 passengers in Lagos State. Of this number, 15% have absconded. Following the publication of the names of absconders by the PSC, compliance to the mandatory isolation protocols increased significantly. However, several travellers from red-list countries have refused to isolate and/or have absconded. “This is reprehensible behaviour and has shown that these individuals are particularly reckless with no compassion for their fellow citizens who may be medically vulnerable. “We are now generating a new absconders list, which will be sent to the Presidential Steering Committee and the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.”

Our Reporters

