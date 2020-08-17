Lagos to demolish buildings, shanties over illegal encroachment

Muritala Ayinla Indications yesterday emerged that officials of the Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit have concluded plans to demolish illegal structures which encroach on the ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in Ibeju-Lekki.

The agency, which disclosed this, also warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa Tin Can Island Park to vacate within seven days as the entire area would be redeveloped in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu T.H.E.M.E agenda. Speaking on the planned enforcement, the task force Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said that all illegal structures and shanties which encroached on Idera Land Scheme, Ibeju-Lekki would be demolished following the expiration of the seven days ‘Removal Order’ served by the agency on August 19, 2020.

Egbeyemi added that the government had observed with dismay the massive encroachment by individuals, private estate developers and land speculators defrauding members of public by luring them into purchasing parcels of land within government acquisition areas across the state, particularly around Ibeju-Lekki corridor.

Lamenting that most people failed to make enquiries before purchasing the land, the taskforce boss implored Lagosians to first verify the land records at the state Land Registry or Surveyor General’s Office where millions of land documents were stored in the ‘Electronic Data Management System (EDMS),’ consisting details of documented lands and properties in Lagos in order not to be swindled by land speculators.

He said: “All illegal structures and buildings constructed on state lands by persons, companies or institutions without valid titles from the government across the state would be removed.”

The chairman also warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa Tin Can Island Park to vacate within seven days as Apapa Tin Can Island Park would be redeveloped and given a new look.

He explained that the current administration was already working on plans to redevelop and give Apapa a new look in line with the T.H.E.M.E agenda of the Sanwo-Olu-led in transforming the state into a functional and efficient model Mega-City.

The task force boss warned that a situation where illegal squatters jumped on government acquired land to erect illegal structures and shanties would no longer be tolerated by the government.

