Metro & Crime

Lagos to demolish buildings, shanties over illegal encroachment

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Muritala Ayinla Indications yesterday emerged that officials of the Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit have concluded plans to demolish illegal structures which encroach on the ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in Ibeju-Lekki.

 

The agency, which disclosed this, also warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa Tin Can Island Park to vacate within seven days as the entire area would be redeveloped in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu T.H.E.M.E agenda. Speaking on the planned enforcement, the task force Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said that all illegal structures and shanties which encroached on Idera Land Scheme, Ibeju-Lekki would be demolished following the expiration of the seven days ‘Removal Order’ served by the agency on August 19, 2020.

 

Egbeyemi added that the government had observed with dismay the massive encroachment by individuals, private estate developers and land speculators defrauding members of public by luring them into purchasing parcels of land within government acquisition areas across the state, particularly around Ibeju-Lekki corridor.

 

Lamenting that most people failed to make enquiries before purchasing the land, the taskforce boss implored Lagosians to first verify the land records at the state Land Registry or Surveyor General’s Office where millions of land documents were stored in the ‘Electronic Data Management System (EDMS),’ consisting details of documented lands and properties in Lagos in order not to be swindled by land speculators.

 

He said: “All illegal structures and buildings constructed on state lands by persons, companies or institutions without valid titles from the government across the state would be removed.”

 

The chairman also warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa Tin Can Island Park to vacate within seven days as Apapa Tin Can Island Park would be redeveloped and given a new look.

 

He explained that the current administration was already working on plans to redevelop and give Apapa a new look in line with the T.H.E.M.E agenda of the Sanwo-Olu-led in transforming the state into a functional and efficient model Mega-City.

 

The task force boss warned that a situation where illegal squatters jumped on government acquired land to erect illegal structures and shanties would no longer be tolerated by the government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Southern Kaduna killings: STF arrests 8 suspects

Posted on Author From Musa Pam, Jos

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and part of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, have arrested eight suspects in connection with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna. Parading the suspects before journalists on Monday in Kafachan, Maj.-Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, said the arrest was […]
Metro & Crime

Truck kills motorcyclist, passenger in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

A truck has killed a motorcyclist and his passenger at Unguwan Lambu in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The passenger, said to be a lawyer, is identified as Chiadikoli Ezike.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, said the accident occurred on Saturday. Nansel said the truck driver, Jamilu Ahmed, […]
Metro & Crime

Two pipeline vandals arrested, as gang-leader dies scooping fuel in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested two men, Ibrahim Musa and Sani Musa of Gwacipe village in Gurara Local Government Area for allegedly vandalising a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), pipeline. Investigations have it that the suspects belong to a three-man gang of petroleum products’ pipeline vandals in the area. Confirming their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: