Lagos to demolish over 50 houses, evict landowners without building plan

No less than 50 houses on Kudeti Street, Akora Villa in Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, have been marked for demolition by the Ministry of Land and Urban Development after their owners were accused of erecting illegal structures and failing to comply with building regulations.

The buildings which were marked for demolition included houses on Oluyemisi Olajide Street, Kudeti Street, Adebola Adenuga street and Awori Court. Each of the marked buildings had a notice attached to it, titled: ‘Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2010, Demolition Notice’.

The notice, dated 27th May, 2021, issued by the enforcement Department of the Lagos State Building Control Agency reads, “I refer to the contravention notice No: CN/21/324/0035947 dated 20th May, 2001, served on you.

This office has observed that you have not complied with the instructions contained in the said notice.

“Notice is hereby given that if the said contravention is not removed in the next 48hrs (2 days) from the date of this notice, the said contravention/ unauthorized shall be demolished and the cost of such demolition recovered from you”.

However, speaking to newsmen who were physically present at the marking of the affected houses, a lawyer representing the petitioners,

Mrs. Yetunde Fashesin-Souza, said that a petition was written to the State Ministry of Justice, Land Grabbers unit in 2017/2018 on behalf of the Akinniran’s family against the Akinole Oshiun’s family, who had encroached into the three acres of land belonging to the Akinniran’s family.

The lawyer disclosed that both families were later invited to a peace meeting at the Ministry of Justice where both families were asked to furnish the office with the title deed documents to aid investigation.

Fashesin-Souza said: “At the last meeting on the 23rd May, 2018, the coordinator noted that at the last meeting, both parties agreed with this office to submit their survey plans and title documents.

“The coordinator stated that this office investigated the title claimed by both parties by requesting for Certified True Copies from the office of the Registrar of Title, Lagos, for instruments tendered which were registered as 22/22/1394 and 95/95/1967, both of which were sent to us.

“The coordinator also informed the parties that the office then wrote to the office of the Surveyor General requesting that a composite survey plan be done using the survey plan in the registered title documents sent to us from the registrar of titles.

“Parties were shown copies of the composite plan done with the report stating that there is an overlap on the land of both parties. However, the land in dispute fall solely within the expanse of land belonging to the Akinniran family (petitioners).

“The coordinator also said that, as far as this office is concerned, our work in respect of this matter is done, as it is evident from our investigation that the Akinniran family should be in possession of the land and any disturbance of their enjoyment of possession should be reported to this office for necessary action to be taken”.

She further added that the first notice had been given and the second notice had also be given on 27th May, 2021 so as to give room for the illegal occupants on the encroached three acres of land room to tender their title documents to the appropriate authority to avoid demolition of their property, if not strictly complied with

