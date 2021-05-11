News

Lagos to demolish shanties, take over abandoned buildings

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the government would continue to demolish shanties across the state. Sanwo-Olu, who said this during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall Meeting at Ikeja, said the state government would also confiscate abandoned buildings.

 

He said the shanties, abandoned buildings and vehicles were hideouts for criminals, hence, should be tackled. Sanwo-Olu said the government had demolished several hundreds of shanties and illegal structures around the state since November 2020.

He said: “These shanties, by serving as hideouts for criminals, have exacerbated the insecurity situation in Lagos State.

 

“This clean up exercise will continue, even as we strive to ensure the creation of jobs and economic opportunities that will take people off the streets and give them the wherewithal to afford decent accommodation.

 

“In the context of security, is to ensure that we contain and arrest every form of aggression and crime that threatens the development, progress and growth of the state.

 

And by so doing improve upon the welfare and quality of life of the citizens.”

 

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said the stakeholders’ engagement was proactive, given a string of security breaches in the country.

 

Omotoso said gone were the days when citizens were at the mercy of pickpockets and amateur criminals; as the contemporary crimes were being committed by armed robbers, bloodsucking bandits and daredevil gangsters.

 

He said: “We don’t want our Lagos to become an epicentre of evil and criminality.”

