Lagos to deploy Cessna for state’s aerial mapping

In a bid to provide enhanced infrastructure and re-determine its land mass for economic development, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to embark on aerial mapping of the state. The state government said the exercise, which would commence very soon, would last for six to eight weeks, depending on the weather condition.

A Cessna 406 aircraft would be deployed for the exercise. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Dominion Hangar at the Murtala Mu-hammed Airport (MMA), the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babafemi Hamzat, said the exercise was part of the state’s major component of the Enterprise, Geographic Information System (EGIS) upgrade, which is aimed at providing a digital mapping platform. He said: “The aircraft has a huge camera. When it flies it can capture a coin. It flies relatively low at about 4,000ft below sea level. “The essence is for it to capture everything that is in Lagos state. It can go and come back. There are layers of flying. The essence for us is to know what is in Lagos.”

