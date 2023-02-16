Metro & Crime

Lagos to deploy Cessna for state’s aerial mapping

Posted on Author Wole shadare Comment(0)

In a bid to provide enhanced infrastructure and re-determine its land mass for economic development, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to embark on aerial mapping of the state.
The state government said that the exercise, which would commence very soon, would last for six to eight weeks, depending on the weather condition. A Cessna 406 aircraft would be deployed for the exercise.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Dominion Hangar at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babafemi Hamzat, said that the exercise was part of the state’s major component of the Enterprise, Geographic Information System (EGIS) upgrade, which is aimed at providing a digital mapping platform.
The deputy governor explained that the mapping would enable the government to plan appropriately for the residents of the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Peremabiri residents lament adverse of oil spill in Ogboimbiri

Posted on Author  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The people of Peremabiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State have lamented the adverse impact of an oil that  affected Ogboimbiri  environment condemning the  insensitivity and the neglect by  Shell Development Company of Nigeria. They regretted that the delayed response to the spill by SPDC had led to damage to the land […]
Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq met N21bn backlog of LG gratuities, says Pension Board Scribe

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The backlog of arrears of local government staff (unpaid) gratuities from 2009 in Kwara State is in the excess of N21 billion. This was disclosed on Monday by the Executive Secretary Kwara State Local Government Staff Pension Board Smaila Oyelowo, while testifying before the Retired Justice Matthew Adewara-led panel of inquiry into the alleged diversion […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged Misconduct: Police Commission okays dismissal of 7 officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja and Taiwo Jimoh, Lagos

…10 others suffer rank reduction   After due consideration of petitions bordering on alleged gross misconduct, the Police Service Commission (PSC), said it has approved the dismissal of seven senior police officers.   The commission also approved the reduction in rank of 10 other police officers, includ ing a Chief Superintendent and a Deputy Superintendent. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica