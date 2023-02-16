Lagos to deploy Cessna for state’s aerial mapping

In a bid to provide enhanced infrastructure and re-determine its land mass for economic development, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to embark on aerial mapping of the state.

The state government said that the exercise, which would commence very soon, would last for six to eight weeks, depending on the weather condition. A Cessna 406 aircraft would be deployed for the exercise.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Dominion Hangar at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babafemi Hamzat, said that the exercise was part of the state’s major component of the Enterprise, Geographic Information System (EGIS) upgrade, which is aimed at providing a digital mapping platform.

The deputy governor explained that the mapping would enable the government to plan appropriately for the residents of the state.

