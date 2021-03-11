News

Lagos to empower 120,000 for digital skills, networking

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State government yesterday said that arrangement has been concluded to train over 120,000 schoolchildren on Information, Communication Technology (ICT), networking and other tech skills in 2021 through Eko Digital Initiative. Speaking while flagging off Eko Digital Initiative, Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said that the aim of the initiative was to prepare the schoolchildren for the ICT revolution which he described as the fourth revolution. Wahab said that the schoolchildren would be selected from 720 primary and secondary schools with over 120 selected from each of the six educational districts across the state and prepare them for the ICT revolution.

He said: “The Eko Digital program is strategically placed to train and equip young students in Lagos State Government primary and High schools with the knowledge, skills and knowhow that would enable them to thrive in the technology space in a couple of years’ time. “The second phase of the programme will be to train those that are out of schools. And they will be trained on digital marketing, sales management, data analytic, programming, clouding project management and many others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Firm unveils model to prevent physical interaction, rewards staff, loyal customers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  As Nigerians brace up for the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic, a Lagos based firm, Musaroq Group has unveiled an online business model to prevent physical interaction and check the spread of the virus in the state. The firm which also rewarded outstanding employees and loyal customers at an end of year party held at […]
News Top Stories

Umahi, aides test positive

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

  Ipeazu tests negative Chairman South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi has tested positive to the coronavirus (COVID – 19).   Some of his close aides also tested positive of the virus.   The governor made this known yesterday. Umahi disclosed that he and his close aides were not […]
News

EFCC witness contradicts self in ex-Minister, Turaki’s trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s witness, Mr Umar Tahir, on Monday, contradicted himself in the ongoing trial of a former Minister in the President Goodluck Jonathan-led government, Taminu Turaki. The development occurred when Tahir, who was a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Islamic Affairs in the same government, was being cross-examined by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica