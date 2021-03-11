Lagos to empower 120,000 for digital skills, networking

Lagos State government yesterday said that arrangement has been concluded to train over 120,000 schoolchildren on Information, Communication Technology (ICT), networking and other tech skills in 2021 through Eko Digital Initiative. Speaking while flagging off Eko Digital Initiative, Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said that the aim of the initiative was to prepare the schoolchildren for the ICT revolution which he described as the fourth revolution. Wahab said that the schoolchildren would be selected from 720 primary and secondary schools with over 120 selected from each of the six educational districts across the state and prepare them for the ICT revolution.

He said: “The Eko Digital program is strategically placed to train and equip young students in Lagos State Government primary and High schools with the knowledge, skills and knowhow that would enable them to thrive in the technology space in a couple of years’ time. “The second phase of the programme will be to train those that are out of schools. And they will be trained on digital marketing, sales management, data analytic, programming, clouding project management and many others.

