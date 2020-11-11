Lagos to end jumbo pension for Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode

plans to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors – Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode – and their deputies in the state.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this yesterday while presenting the 2021 Budget to Lagos State House of Assembly. The governor said the move is aimed at reducing the costs of governance from the state’s expenses and also signal selflessness in public service Since 1999, Lagos State before the incumbent Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, has had three governors and six deputy governors.

“Mr. Speaker and honourable members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies.

“It is our firm belief that with dwindling revenues and the appurtenant inflationary growth rates, that we need to come up with innovative ways of keeping the costs of governance at a minimum while engendering a spirit of selflessness in public service,” Sanwo- Olu told the lawmakers.

The Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension) Law No 11 Official Gazette of Lagos State, 2007 states that former governors of the state are entitled to a house each in any location of their choice in Lagos and Abuja. Section 2 of the law states that: “One residential house each for the governor and the deputy governor at any location of their choice in Lagos State and one residential house in the Federal Capital Territory for the governor on two consecutive terms.”

The law also provides for six new cars every three years, 100 per cent of the basic salary of the serving governor (N7.7 million per annum), as well as free health care for himself and members of his family.

The law also states that former governors will be entitled to furniture allowance, which is 300 per cent of their annual basic salary (N23.3 million); house maintenance allowance, which is 10 per cent of basic salary (N778,296); utility allowance, which is 20 per cent of the salary (N1.5 million) and car maintenance allowance, which is 30 per cent of the annual basic salary (N2.3 million). Other benefits include an entertainment allowance, which is 10 per cent of the basic salary (N778,296) and a personal assistant, who will earn 25 per cent of the governor’s annual basic salary (N1.9 million).

A former governor in Lagos is also entitled to eight police officers and two officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) for as long as he lives. The former governors in the state whose impending repeal of the pension law are to affect include, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode. The former deputies to be affected include Senator Kofoworola Akerele- Bucknor, Mr. Femi Pedro, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Princess Sarah Sosan, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and Dr. (Mrs) Idiat Adebule.

The Lagos House of Assembly came under attack and knocks from stakeholders in 2016 when it made moves to amend the Public Office Holders’ Pension Law (2007) with a view to giving life pension to speakers and deputies in the Assembly. The amendment bill redefines public office holder by including the speaker and deputy speaker, but the attempt failed following public outcry.

In 2019, the Zamfara State House of Assembly repealed the pension law for its former governors and deputies. The repealed law guaranteed N10 million monthly upkeep allowance for its ex-governors, deputies N5 million each, exspeakers N3 million while their deputies were entitled to N1.5 million each. The Federal High Court in Lagos had, in 2019 in a suit filed by Socio-Econom ic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), ordered the Federal Government to recover pensions collected by former governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly.

The court also directed the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws permitting former governors and other expublic officials to receive huge pensions while drawing normal salaries and allowances in their new political offices. One of the former governors in Lagos State, Fashola, is a minister in the current administration.

