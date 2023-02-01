News

Lagos to eradicate prevalence of tropical diseases in 20 LGAs

As part of ongoing efforts for the treatment and eradication of diseases, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to conduct an assessment of the prevalence of some neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), such as Lymphatic Filariasis and Onchocerciasis, in 20 local government areas of the state.

The assessment, which is scheduled to start in February, will result in targeted treatments of NTDs where necessary in accordance with the World Health Organisation’s NTD elimination road map, State Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi said yesterday after an awareness walk organised by the Ministry of Health and a non-governmental organisation, Mission to Save the Helpless (MITOSATH), to commemorate Year 2023 World NTD Day in Lagos State.

He stated: “In light of the theme for World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day in 2023, “Act Now, Act Together, Invest in Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases,” Lagos State would like to assess the prevalence of other NTDs, including Lymphatic Filariasis and Onchocerciasis. This assessment is scheduled to begin in early February in 14 LGAs for Onchocerciasis and six LGAs for Lymphatic Filariasis. Abayomi, who was represented by the Director of Epidemiology, Biosecurity, and Global Health, Dr. Ismail Abdus-Salam, stated that due to the impact of NTDs and the rising concern over its burden of risk on national and global economies over the past few decades, WHO recognised January 30 of each year as World NTD Day. The commissioner stated that millions of people worldwide are affected and more at risk of NTDs due to pervasive societal neglect and a lack of basic amenities like water, sanitation, hygiene, and healthcare waste management facilities, while noting that Nigeria accounts for 25% of Africa’s NTD burden. According to him, a collection of illnesses known as neglected tropical diseases impact more than a billion people, the majority of whom reside in marginalised, rural, impoverished urban areas and conflict zones. These diseases continue to have terrible physical, social, and economic repercussions despite being preventable and treatable, as well as deep connections with poverty and ecological systems.

 

Our Reporters

