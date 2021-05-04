Lagos  to finally prosecute Baba Ijesha

…as thespian risks life imprisonment The Lagos State government has finally announced its plan to prosecute the Nollywood star, Mr. Olanrewaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

The government, in a statement, signed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosre Onigbanjo (SAN), said that it took the decision after due consideration of the facts in the case file, where its Directorate of Public Prosecutions issued legal advise on the May 4, 2021, which is to the effect that a prima facie case had been disclosed against Mr. Olanrewaju James and recommended he be charged under the provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

New Telegraph gathered that the provision under which the popular thespian will be charged are: “Section 135, Indecent Treatment of a child – punishable by 7 years imprisonment,

Section 137 – Defilement of a Child-, punishable by life imprisonment,

Section 261- Sexual Assault by Penetration- punishable by life imprisonment,

Section 262 – Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration, punishable by 14 years imprisonment and

Section 263, Sexual Assault- punishable by 3 years imprisonment.”

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Police Force arrested Baba Ijesha on account of various sexual abuse allegations. On April 30, 2021, the Police forwarded the case file of COP v Olanrewaju James to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advise.

Onigbanjo added that while the state would ensure that Mr. Olanrewaju James’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution are upheld, he added that the state’s Ministry of Justice would not relent in its efforts in ensuring that whoever sexually abuses any resident of Lagos State is speedily brought to book.