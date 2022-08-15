Lagos to hold AGA as Pinnick continues playing games

Stakeholders stranded as Bayelsa denies knowledge of event

Crisis looms as players’ union threatens to stop NFF election

The crisis brewing in the Nigeria Football Federation has taken a new turn as facts emerged that the Annual General Assembly of the NFF will take place in Lagos State on Thursday, August 18. Contrary to the announcement by the NFF that the AGA would be staged in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a source reliably told New Telegraph that “it was just part of the game being played by the leadership of the football house to have the tenure of the current board elongated”.

The source confirmed that neither the Bayelsa government nor the11 Football Association chairman were consulted on the possibility of staging the AGA in the state. “These people are taking their desperation to another level; how can you send out the invitation for an AGA when you plan not to stage the event? Stakeholders were already planning to attend, many of them had purchased air tickets only to learn that it was just a hoax.

The government of Bayelsa has also denied knowledge of the event,” the source said. Sources said the President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick agreed to stage Thursday’s AGA after he got a wind of the plan by a group called ‘Concerned FA Chairmen’ to stage an AGA where his impeachment would have been carried out.

Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria has threatened to initiate legal action that could stop the staging of the next election of the NFF if the plot to shut them out of the electoral process is perfected.

The group is reacting to the invitation purportedly sent to a rival union body by the NFF for the Annual General Assembly initially slated to hold in Bayelsa State. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the players union, Harrison Jalla told our correspondent that such move by the leadership of the NFF negated the agreement reached by various stakeholders during negotiation to have them vacate the initial order of the court stopping the AGA from holding.

“We are going to storm the venue of the AGA wherever it is holding and we want to see anyone that will stop us from participating. We are a body statutorily recognised by the NFF statutes as part of the Congress and any attempt to have another body lorded over the players will be resisted vehemently. Any decision taken at the Congress without our input is null and void because we are going to challenge that in the court of law,” he said.

