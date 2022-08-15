Sports

Lagos to hold AGA as Pinnick continues playing games

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)
  • Stakeholders stranded as Bayelsa denies knowledge of event

 

  • Crisis looms as players’ union  threatens to stop NFF election

 

The crisis brewing in the Nigeria Football Federation has taken a new turn as facts emerged that the Annual General Assembly of the NFF will take place in Lagos State on Thursday, August 18. Contrary to the announcement by the NFF that the AGA would be staged in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a source reliably told New Telegraph that “it was just part of the game being played by the leadership of the football house to have the tenure of the current board elongated”.

 

The source confirmed that neither the Bayelsa government nor the11 Football Association chairman were consulted on the possibility of staging the AGA in the state. “These people are taking their desperation to another level; how can you send out the invitation for an AGA when you plan not to stage the event? Stakeholders were already planning to attend, many of them had purchased air tickets only to learn that it was just a hoax.

 

The government of Bayelsa has also denied knowledge of the event,” the source said. Sources said the President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick agreed to stage Thursday’s AGA after he got a wind of the plan by a group called ‘Concerned FA Chairmen’ to stage an AGA where his impeachment would have been carried out.

 

Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria has threatened to initiate legal action that could stop the staging of the next election of the NFF if the plot to shut them out of the electoral process is perfected.

 

The group is reacting to the invitation purportedly sent to a rival union body by the NFF for the Annual General Assembly initially slated to hold in Bayelsa State. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the players union, Harrison Jalla told our correspondent that such move by the leadership of the NFF negated the agreement reached by various stakeholders during negotiation to have them vacate the initial order of the court stopping the AGA from holding.

 

“We are going to storm the venue of the AGA wherever it is holding and we want to see anyone that will stop us from participating. We are a body statutorily recognised by the NFF statutes as part of the Congress and any attempt to have another body lorded over the players will be resisted vehemently. Any decision taken at the Congress without our input is null and void because we are going to challenge that in the court of law,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Aquatic Federation plans big for swimming in 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Aquatic Federation of Nigeria has said that Nigerians should expect to see more activities in 2022 stressing that their swimmers would be fully engaged so as to put them in top shape to compete at any international swimming competition.   President of the Federation, Chinoye Daphey Aliy who stated this in her New Year […]
Sports

Ryan Giggs denies assault allegations after arrest

Posted on Author Reporter

Wales’ manager Ryan Giggs has denied an allegation of assault made against him. The Wales manager has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, several newspapers have reported. His representatives said he denies all allegations of assault made against him and is co-operating with the police, reports the BBC. Greater Manchester Police said a […]
Sports

Edo 2020: Delta on the verge of winning title

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It will take a monumental withdrawal of medals for the defending champions of the National Sports Festival, Delta State, not to retain their title won in 2018 in Abuja as the state contingents are currently leading the table with few events to go. As at the time of going to press, the state was leading […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica