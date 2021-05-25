Sports

Lagos to host 22nd African Athletics Championship

Thirty-two years after hosting the sixth edition of the African Senior Athletics Championship, Lagos has been confirmed as the hosts of the 22nd edition billed to hold next month from June 23 to 27 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.
In a statement issued in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, Kalkaba Malboum, President of the Confederation of African Athletics and Sunday Dare, the Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Lagos was affirmed to host the crème de la crème of African athletics in an event that will serve as the last qualifying event for African athletes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
”Following the meeting between  Minister of Youth and Sports Development of Nigeria, Sunday Dare and the President of the Confederation of African Athletics, Kalkaba Malboum, in Cairo on 24 May, 2021, issues relating to the hosting of the African Athletics Championships in Nigeria, were fully deliberated upon and modalities for a successful hosting of the Championships were carefully mapped out.
”Nigeria is poised to host the championships at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, with auxiliary support to be provided at the National Stadium, Surulere and the Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, both in Lagos.
”The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Confederation of African Athletics, are fully committed and working in synergy towards the delivery of a world-class Championships.
”In the coming days, more comprehensive details regarding the successful hosting of the Championships in Lagos, Nigeria, will be made public,” read the statement.
This will be the third time Nigeria will be hosting the Championship after Lagos (1989) and Asaba (2018) hosted the sixth and the 21st editions respectively.
Nigeria has now tied with Egypt as the two African countries to host the championships three times since the inaugural edition in 1979 in Dakar, Senegal.

