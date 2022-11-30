Lagos to host 3rd Marketplace Real Estate Conference

The Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) has finalised plans for the third Lagos Real Estate Marketplace Conference and Exhibitions. The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson- Awoyinka disclosed this at the weekend in Ikeja, stating that the event has been scheduled for Tuesday, 6th and Wednesday, 7th December 2022 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island. The discussions during the event, according to Benson-Awoyinka, will take the shape of a Town Hall meeting with the title “The Lagos Real Estate Emerging Markets – Mitigating Potential Risks.” She emphasized how important it is for people involved in the real estate market to protect it from scammers, whose actions pose a serious threat to the real estate market in the state.

The Special Adviser said that at this year’s Conference and Exhibition, experienced speakers are already set to talk about possible risks in real estate transactions, laws that protect real estate investment transactions, and policies and guidelines for the Lagos State real estate sector.

The purpose of the event, according to Benson-Awoyinka, is to redefine the Lagos State Real Estate Market in order to bring it into compliance with development standards and to attract more foreign investment prospects for the state real estate. At the event, she urged individuals and organisations that have not yet registered with the agency to do so, while assuring them that LASRERA will continue to play its role as the state government’s builtsector regulator by strengthening and reducing potential risks for investors and investors.

