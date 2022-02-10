Lagos to host ECOWAS ECOFAIRS with 32 countries, 90,000 visitors

In a bid to showcase the importance of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement to Nigeria’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the Organisers of this year’s ECOWAS friendly countries trade fair (ECOFAIRS) has disclosed that about 32 countries in Africa, over 1,000 exhibitors and 90,000 audiences will participate.

Convener and Chief Executive Officer, ECOFAIRS, Sylvester Riicolins made this known at the ECOWAS and Friendly Countries Trade Fair (ECOFAIRS) launching in Lagos Thursday.

According to him, the ECOFAIRS is another feather in its journey for economic integration and promotion of trade, tourism and culture in the region.

He added that the ECOWAS friendly countries trade fair which is coming up in Lagos in August, this year, is the fourth edition in a series and is expected to add much economic impetus to Nigeria’s economy.

Riicolins explained that the ECOFAIRS was birthed from the desire to create a common business platform for the regional entrepreneurs, SMEs, start ups with various activities.

The convener said: “Today, we are unveiling the ECOWAS and Friendly Countries Trade Fair (ECOFAIRS). The benefits for Nigeria’s economy are enormous. We are expecting during the ECOWAS friendly countries trade fair about a minimum of 32 countries, also about 1,000 exhibitors and over 90,000 visitors. “Ordinarily for Nigeria’s economy, this is a huge economic impact, looking at the numbers of countries and participants, especially the multiplier effects, on food production, transportation, hotels and hospitality, including shopping malls and supermarkets. This is a direct immediate short term benefits to our country’s GDP.”

