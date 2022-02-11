News

Lagos to host ECOWAS ECOFAIRS with 32 countries

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Determined to showcase the importance of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), organisers of this year’s ECOWAS friendly countries trade fair (ECOFAIRS) has said that about 32 African countries and over 1,000 exhibitors and 90,000 audiences will participate in the fair. Convener and Chief Executive Officer, ECOFAIRS, Sylvester Riicolins, made this known at the ECOWAS ECOFAIRS’ launching in Lagos yesterday. According to him, ECOFAIRS is another initiative in its journey to economic integration and trade promotion, tourism and culture in the sub-region. He added that the trade fair, which is coming up in August, is the fourth edition in a series and is expected to add much economic impetus to Nigeria’s economy. Riicolins explained further that ECOFAIRS was birthed from the desire to create a common business platform for regional entrepreneurs, SMEs, Start Ups with various activities.

 

Our Reporters

