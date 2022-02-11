Lagos to host ECOWAS ECOFAIRS with 32 countries

Determined to showcase the importance of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), organisers of this year’s ECOWAS friendly countries trade fair (ECOFAIRS) has said that about 32 African countries and over 1,000 exhibitors and 90,000 audiences will participate in the fair. Convener and Chief Executive Officer, ECOFAIRS, Sylvester Riicolins, made this known at the ECOWAS ECOFAIRS’ launching in Lagos yesterday. According to him, ECOFAIRS is another initiative in its journey to economic integration and trade promotion, tourism and culture in the sub-region. He added that the trade fair, which is coming up in August, is the fourth edition in a series and is expected to add much economic impetus to Nigeria’s economy. Riicolins explained further that ECOFAIRS was birthed from the desire to create a common business platform for regional entrepreneurs, SMEs, Start Ups with various activities.
Related Articles
Deal with bandits in North before coming to Imo, IPOB, ESN tell Myetti Allah
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association to first deal with the terrorists and bandits that have made northern Nigeria uninhabitable before contemplating coming to stop purported attacks by Eastern Security Network (ESN) and IPOB in Imo State. IPOB noted in a statement issued yesterday by its […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Attack on Ekiti PDP secretariat: Fayose cautions against violence
The secretariat of the Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ado Ekiti was yesterday invaded by some hoodlums. The doors, windows and other facilities of the buildings were reportedly destroyed by the assailants. A former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, who condemned the attack, called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How Bolaji Ajike created Diaspora premiere marketplace
Everyone has a space to fill in the world. In the affairs of humankind we must find a space to occupy to play our part in the course of the human race and Bolaji Ajike, a Nigerian-American entrepreneur has found such a place and that place is with her people- the black people of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)