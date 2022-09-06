Lagos to host Real Estate Excellence Awards

Yemi Olakitan

Lagos will on September 25, host the Real Estate Excellence Awards (REEA), the event’s organiser, Beta Media Group, has announced.

According to a statement issued by them, the Admiralty Conference Centre on Victoria Island will be the location of the ceremony.

“The Real Estate Excellence Awards (REEA) is Nigeria’s most credible and trusted real estate awards. It has been a pioneer in commemorating and recognising outstanding, exceptional individuals as well as business organisations that have made significant contributions to the expansion and development of the real estate industry in Nigeria.

“The awards ceremony for this year received more than 5,000 nominations and entries into more than 120 award categories, with a total of 36,335 votes cast across all voting categories combined.

“REEA is an annual event organised to celebrate the finest in the Nigerian real estate industry, which includes real estate management, property development, architecture, construction, engineering, property marketing and management services, building materials, as well as individuals and professionals,” the organisers said.

Since its inception, REEA has honoured over 500 corporate organisations and individuals.

